Lakers' Malik Newman: Sitting out with foot injury
Newman is sitting out Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Heat due to a foot injury, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Newman was also held out of Monday's summer league opener, though this is the first we're hearing of the foot injury. Either way, it's now costed Newman two straight games and also brings his status into question ahead of Thursday's outing vs. the Warriors. Already signed to a two-way contract, Newman is expected to be with the Lakers during training camp, but will then spend the bulk of his rookie campaign with the team's G-League affiliate.
