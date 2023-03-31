Aldridge announced his retirement from basketball Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Aldridge attempted to make an NBA comeback earlier this season and worked out for the Mavericks in February, but he ultimately never got a contract. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft was a seven-time All-Star and averaged over 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds seven times during his 16-year career.