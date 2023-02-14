Aldridge is scheduled to work out for the Mavericks on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 37-year-old big man is attempting to make his way back into the NBA, and while he shouldn't be expected to command much fantasy value if he signs with Dallas, he could provide some added depth to a frontcourt that's currently missing Davis Bertans (calf) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) due to injuries. While with the Nets last season, Aldridge averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 block over 22.3 minutes per game across 47 appearances.