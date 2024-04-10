Houstan will start in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Houstan made his return from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain in Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets, recording one steal and no other statistics in eight minutes. He didn't suffer any setbacks coming out of that contest and will now move into the starting five with Gary Harris (foot) and Franz Wagner (ankle) sitting out Wednesday. Over 12 starts this season, Houstan has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers per game.