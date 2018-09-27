Magic's Gabe York: Waived by Orlando

York was let go by the Magic on Thursday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

York was waived to make a spot for Devin Davis, who the Magic seem to believe has higher upside. York has yet to play in the NBA since going undrafted in 2016, and he may once again end up overseas as he did last season.

