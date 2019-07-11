Magic's Jeremiah Hill: Scores game-high 21 points
Hill finished with a game-high 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in the Magic's loss to the Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
Hill led all scorers with 21 points and drained four triples in Wednesday's loss. He played a minimal role for the Magic's G League team, the Lakeland Magic last year, though he did flash at times with his ability to occasionally heat up from downtown. He lacks offensive consistency, and will likely be back with Lakeland next season.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...