Magic's Jeremiah Hill: Scores game-high 21 points

Hill finished with a game-high 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in the Magic's loss to the Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

Hill led all scorers with 21 points and drained four triples in Wednesday's loss. He played a minimal role for the Magic's G League team, the Lakeland Magic last year, though he did flash at times with his ability to occasionally heat up from downtown. He lacks offensive consistency, and will likely be back with Lakeland next season.