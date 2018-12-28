Newman failed to score across seven minutes Friday against Maine.

Newman is averaging 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 14 games this season, but he went 0-2 from the field and missed his lone 3-point attempt in a 114-94 victory. Despite his recent lack of playing time, he should get back into the mix in the Skyforce's next contest.

