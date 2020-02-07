Malik Newman: Paces team in loss
Newman totaled 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in Thursday's G League loss to Maine.
Newman had scored at least 20 in five-straight games prior to totaling just 20 over his last two. He'll try to make it a new one Saturday at Westchester.
