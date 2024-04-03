Brown wasn't available for Tuesday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors due to a personal matter.

The two-way player hasn't made an appearance for Dallas since Jan. 5, but with the G League's Texas Legends' season coming to an end this past weekend, Brown had been expected to rejoin the Mavericks for the final two weeks of the NBA's regular season. He wasn't present for the road game while tending to a personal issue, but Brown could be available Thursday against the Hawks as the Mavericks kick off a three-game homestand. Even if he's active Thursday, Brown is unlikely to be featured in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation.