Mavericks' Trey Burke: Out with illness
Burke (illness) won't play in Wednesday's tilt with the Pacers, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Burke won't play after the feeling sick prior to tipoff Wednesday. The illness is unlikely to last too long, however Burke will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Memphis. Look for Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris to receive more run while Burke is out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Pours in 20 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Full line in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Limited role in team debut•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Will be in uniform Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Mavs debut put on hold•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Headed to Dallas•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...