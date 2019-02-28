Mavericks' Trey Burke: Out with illness

Burke (illness) won't play in Wednesday's tilt with the Pacers, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Burke won't play after the feeling sick prior to tipoff Wednesday. The illness is unlikely to last too long, however Burke will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Memphis. Look for Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris to receive more run while Burke is out.

