Hinton recorded 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

All five starters scored in double digits for a depleted Cleveland team, but Hinton had a rough night from the field and ended up with more field goal attempts than points scored. Hinton has been a reliable contributor for the Charge this season, though, putting up 12.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while starting in each of his 13 appearances so far.