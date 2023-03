Hinton posted 26 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals across 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Motor City.

Hinton was one of the Charge's best players in this game and reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 8, when he scored a season-high 28 points against Delaware. He also ended just one rebound shy of posting what would've been a second consecutive double-double.