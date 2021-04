Brown played 27 minutes off the bench and contributed 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in Friday's 109-104 win over the Celtics.

Brown narrowly missed out on his third straight double-double. Still, he is enjoying a successful April, as his 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds are tops for Brown in a month this season. Brown has five games this year in which he's grabbed double-digit rebounds. Four have come in his last seven outings.