Nets' Ed Davis: Agrees to deal with Nets
Davis and the Nets agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.4 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Davis spent the last three years in Portland, and he appeared in 78 games for the Blazers last season, averaging 5.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game. The North Carolina product worked exclusively off the bench, and he'll likely have a chance to step into a more significant role with the Nets, though he'll have to contend with Jarrett Allen and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for minutes.
