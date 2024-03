Gilyard and the Nets agreed to a two-way contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Gilyard made 37 appearances for the Grizzlies this season before the franchise let him go. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 17.7 minutes for Memphis, and now he could see some opportunities with the Nets due to the amount of injuries in Brooklyn.