Dudley (hamstring) revealed Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he expects to be available for the Nets' first game out of the All-Star break Thursday in Brooklyn versus the Trail Blazers.

Dudley will likely practice with the Nets when the team reconvenes this week, after which his availability for Thursday's game should be confirmed. Prior to sustaining the hamstring injury in early January, Dudley had started five straight games at power forward. It's unclear if he'll recapture those duties or even be included in the rotation, as the Nets are now healthier in the frontcourt than they had been at the time Dudley got hurt.