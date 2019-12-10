Odiase registered 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 125-100 loss to the Stars.

Odiase put up his best performance of the year, posting season highs in points (14) and assists (4) while bringing down 11 boards en route to his second double-double of the season. Across 10 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 6.2 points on 51.4 percent shooting to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists.