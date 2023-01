Odiase posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-93 loss to Westchester.

Odiase led the Swarm in rebounds, finishing as the lone player on the team to haul in 10 or more boards in the loss. Odiase has averaged 3.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11 appearances this season.