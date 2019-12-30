Norense Odiase: Out Saturday with illness
Odiase missed Saturday's game against South Bay with an illness.
The nature of Odiase's illness remains unclear, but his next opportunity comes Jan. 1 against Iowa. Until then, Tariq Owens and Aaron Epps will continue to see increased minutes as Northern Arizona's rim protectors.
