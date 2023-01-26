Brown racked up 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to Milwaukee.

Brown didn't have his best shooting performance, but he ended two rebounds away from recording a double-double. He's been starting of late, finding himself in the first unit in each of Denver's last three games, but he's finding ways to deliver even when he comes off the bench. The former Miami standout has scored in double digits in seven games in a row.