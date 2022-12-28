Brown is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to a right ankle sprain, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Brown suffered the injury sometime during the first half of Tuesday's matchup. The forward is officially questionable to return.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Back to bench•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Thrives in Murray's absence•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Solid contribution in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Across the board numbers in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Triple-doubles in OT victory•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Returns to starting lineup•