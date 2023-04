Brown finished Thursday's 119-115 loss to Phoenix with 31 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes.

Brown was tremendous in the narrow loss, leading all scorers with 31 points. While he was quiet on the defensive end, managers have to be thrilled with what he was able to put up on offense. The Nuggets have secured the top seed in the West, meaning Brown could see additional run again before the season is done.