Brown accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 45 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 overtime victory over the Thunder.

Brown moved into the starting lineup and delivered a stellar performance. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor was on full display, continuing what has been a strong start to the season. Both Jamal Murray (conditioning) and Bones Hyland (illness) were out, affording Brown all the minutes he could handle. Once they return to action, Brown should shift back to a 25-minute-per-night role. Numbers like this are obviously unsustainable moving forward but given his importance to the team, he should be a fringe standard league option the rest of the way.