Brown amassed 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 131-112 loss to the Celtics.
Brown was unexpectedly productive off the bench in this one, as he had been held to 13 total points, one rebound nine assists over his last three games. He set a new season high with 37 minutes and also recorded at least one steal for the fifth consecutive matchup.
