Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available to play Friday
Millsap (illness) will be available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards.
Millsap was not at shootaround Friday morning and was considered questionable for the outing in Washington due to some flu-like symptoms, but it looks like the All-Star power forward is going to be ready to go. Millsap is not expected to have any limitations placed on him, so expect him to be a full go as the Nuggets hit stop number three on their current six-game road trip.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores game-high 22 in Wednesday's rout•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays 45 minutes in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minimally involved in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to rediscover form•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...