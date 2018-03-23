Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available to play Friday

Millsap (illness) will be available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards.

Millsap was not at shootaround Friday morning and was considered questionable for the outing in Washington due to some flu-like symptoms, but it looks like the All-Star power forward is going to be ready to go. Millsap is not expected to have any limitations placed on him, so expect him to be a full go as the Nuggets hit stop number three on their current six-game road trip.