Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Considered game-time call

Coach Michael Malone labeled Millsap (ankle) as a game-time decision for the Nuggets' tilt Sunday with the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Denver will likely see how Millsap's sprained right ankle responds to a pregame workout before providing an update on his status shortly before the 6 p.m. ET tipoff. If Millsap can't go, Jerami Grant would likely step in as the starting power forward and take on the lion's share of minutes at the position.