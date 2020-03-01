Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Considered game-time call
Coach Michael Malone labeled Millsap (ankle) as a game-time decision for the Nuggets' tilt Sunday with the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Denver will likely see how Millsap's sprained right ankle responds to a pregame workout before providing an update on his status shortly before the 6 p.m. ET tipoff. If Millsap can't go, Jerami Grant would likely step in as the starting power forward and take on the lion's share of minutes at the position.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...