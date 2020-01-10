Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains out Saturday
Millsap (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Millsap will sit out his second straight contest as the Nuggets remain cautious with his left knee soreness. Jerami Grant is likely to receive another start in his absence, though Michael Porter could also see increased minutes.
