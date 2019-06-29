Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Staying in Denver

The Nuggets picked up their team option on Millsap's $30M contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It has been unclear what Denver was going to do about Millsap's option given how hefty the price is, but it looks like they are going to err on the side of continuity with their roster heading into the 2019-20 season. The veteran power forward has averaged 13/3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 triples across 28.1 minutes per game in two seasons with the Nuggets. He figures to play a similar role with the team going forward.