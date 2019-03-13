Pacers' Darren Collison: Flirts with double-double Tuesday

Collison recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Knicks.

Collison continues to control the offense at the guard position for the Pacers, racking up nine assists or more in four of his last six games. Not only is he finding his teammates, but he's getting to the basket himself and earning shots at the charity stripe, having at least six attempts from the line in each of his past six games. Collison will remain a solid source of production in the Pacers' backcourt for the foreseeable future.