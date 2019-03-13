Pacers' Darren Collison: Flirts with double-double Tuesday
Collison recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Knicks.
Collison continues to control the offense at the guard position for the Pacers, racking up nine assists or more in four of his last six games. Not only is he finding his teammates, but he's getting to the basket himself and earning shots at the charity stripe, having at least six attempts from the line in each of his past six games. Collison will remain a solid source of production in the Pacers' backcourt for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Finishes with 14 points•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Pours in 22 points Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Big double-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Forgettable shooting night in win•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Scores 21 in loss•
-
Pacers' Darren Collison: Healthy stat line in loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...