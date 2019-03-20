Pacers' Darren Collison: Questionable for Thursday

Collison (quad) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Collison was held out of Tuesday's loss to the Clippers due to a right quad contusion. He'll likely end up being a game-time call Thursday, but if he is unable to play, Cory Joseph will draw his second straight start at point guard.

