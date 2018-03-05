Pacers' Darren Collison: Will remain out vs. Milwaukee
Collison (knee) will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Bucks.
Collison has missed the last nine games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee early last month. He was initially given a 2-to-3-week timetable, but he's already exceeded that, and coach Nate McMillan acknowledged that the recovery process is going more slowly than anticipated. Regardless, Collison is expected to return sometime in the near future, and the team will likely evaluate him on a game-to-game basis going forward. For the time being, expect Cory Joseph to continue to start in Collison's place.
