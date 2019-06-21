Pelicans' Aubrey Dawkins: Lands in New Orleans
Dawkins signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pelicans on Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Dawkins is coming off a breakout season UCF where he averaged a career-best 15.6 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from behind the arc and put together a brilliant performance to close out his career when he scored 32 points in a tournament loss to Duke. His Exhibit 10 deal can either be converted to a two-way contract before the start of the regular season, or, if Dawkins is waived, he would likely head for the G League and receive a $50,000 bonus.
