Moore scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two steals and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 99-68 win over the Nets.

Moore was one of five Pelicans who scored in double digits, as New Orleans cruised their way against Brooklyn in their first scrimmage before play restarts at the end of the month. Moore was extremely efficient in this game and performances like this could lead him to a consistent bench role for the Pelicans once play resumes.