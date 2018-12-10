Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Officially out Monday
Moore (lower leg) won't play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Although listed as probable earlier in the day, Moore has been ruled out of Monday's game with a lower leg issue. Darius Miller and Solomon Hill are candidates for additional run in Moore's absence.
