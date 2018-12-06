Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 points in bench role

Moore totaled 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six assists, and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 victory over the Mavericks.

Moore moved back to the bench for Wednesday's game but still managed to score 17 points including three triples. It remains to be seen whether this move is permanent or simply as a result of the matchup. No matter his role, Moore's value is almost completely tied to his ability to score the ball efficiently making him a borderline standard league option only.