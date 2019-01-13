Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles in Saturday's loss
Moore managed two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Moore drew the start after missing the last two tilts with a bruised quadriceps. This is the third time in his last seven appearances that Moore has managed only two points. Nevertheless, he is maintaining a career-high scoring average thus far this season.
