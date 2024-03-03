Brockington signed a 10-day contract with New Orleans on Sunday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Brockington has averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 40 games with the Pelicans' G League affiliate this season.

Brockington's consistent contributions for the Birmingham Squadron yield the 24-year-old's first NBA opportunity. His first chance to take the court comes Tuesday versus Toronto, although New Orleans is currently at full strength with the exception of an ongoing multi-week absence for Dyson Daniels (knee), so available minutes could be scarce.