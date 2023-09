The Pelicans signed Jemison to a training camp contract Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jemison will join the Pelicans for training camp after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. The big man averaged 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 25.2 minutes across 39 games for UAB in 2022-23. Jemison will likely compete for a depth role in the front court if he's able to make New Orleans' regular-season roster.