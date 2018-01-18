Pistons' Avery Bradley: Headed to see specialist Thursday
Bradley will see a specialist in Philadelphia on Thursday about his groin, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bradley was questionable heading into Wednesday with a nagging groin injury, though he managed to play and finished the contest with 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes of action. He apparently wasn't feeling quite 100 percent, however, and wants to have his groin checked out prior to the team's game against the Wizards on Friday. Bradley missed multiple games in December with a similar groin injury. Look for his status for be updated prior to Friday's contest.
