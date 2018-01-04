Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 38 minutes in return

Bradley (hip/groin) logged 38 minutes and registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.

Though Bradley was returning from a seven-game absence, Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy declined to ease the team's starting shooting guard back into action. Bradley tied his season high in both minutes played and field-goal attempts, with the absence of high-usage center Andre Drummond (rib) playing a factor in the latter category. Drummond is a candidate to return as soon as Friday's game against the 76ers, so while Bradley shouldn't be expected to approach 20 shots again in that contest, the 27-year-old's two-way abilities should continue to earn him ample playing time so long as his groin cooperates.