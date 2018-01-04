Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 38 minutes in return
Bradley (hip/groin) logged 38 minutes and registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.
Though Bradley was returning from a seven-game absence, Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy declined to ease the team's starting shooting guard back into action. Bradley tied his season high in both minutes played and field-goal attempts, with the absence of high-usage center Andre Drummond (rib) playing a factor in the latter category. Drummond is a candidate to return as soon as Friday's game against the 76ers, so while Bradley shouldn't be expected to approach 20 shots again in that contest, the 27-year-old's two-way abilities should continue to earn him ample playing time so long as his groin cooperates.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through limited practice Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Returns to basketball activities•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Likely to be back around Jan. 1•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out three more games•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...