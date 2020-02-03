Brown registered 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 128-123 overtime win over the Nuggets.

This was Brown's most efficient game of the season by a wide margin, as he posted his second-best assist total, tied his season-high mark for rebounds, and also notched his third-best scoring output. It would be unreal to believe Brown will fill the stat sheet like this on a nightly basis, however, especially since he has reached the 10-point mark just thrice during his last 10 outings. He also has just three double-doubles in the entire season. All things considered, he might remain serviceable off the bench, but this kind of performance should be considered an anomaly and not the norm moving forward.