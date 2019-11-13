Brown supplied three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Heat.

Brown drew the start in place of Derrick Rose (rest), while Reggie Jackson (back) will likely remain sidelined until early December. Brown amassed a career high assist total, bouncing back after finishing with three points and two turnovers in 14 minutes during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves. Blake Griffin (rest) made his season debut in that one and Rose was available as well, which suggests that Brown might not have much value on nights when the team is closer to full strength.