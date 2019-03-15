Pistons' Bruce Brown: Probable for Friday
Brown is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to an ankle injury.
Brown has started each of the last two contests for the Pistons, so this designation is likely precautionary. Expect the former second-round pick to play and draw another start Friday evening.
