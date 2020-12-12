Hayes scored five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), while adding on four rebounds, three assists and two steals on Friday, as the Pistons fell to the Knicks 90-84. He also had seven turnovers.

In an altogether forgettable performance from the Frenchman, Hayes further blemished his stat line by struggling to take care of the ball. However, the outing can be chalked up to nerves from the 19-year-old. He's a pedigree asset and a potential future cornerstone in Detroit, although none of that translates to fantasy promise quite yet.