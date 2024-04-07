Gibson (hamstring) tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in nine minutes off the bench in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Nets.

Making his return from the right hamstring strain that had sidelined him for each of the previous nine games, Gibson ended up being needed as a backup center while Detroit had only 10 players available. Assuming the Pistons get at least one of Jalen Duren (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (G League assignment) or Simone Fontecchio (toe) back in action for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Gibson will likely find himself outside of the rotation.