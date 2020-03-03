Pistons' Thon Maker: Probable Wednesday
Maker (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
After missing Sunday's loss against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain, Maker looks to be trending in the right direction for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder. While the big man is listed as probable, make sure to keep an eye out on his status as tip-off approaches to ensure that he is in fact available.
