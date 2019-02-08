Pistons' Thon Maker: Ready for debut

Maker (trade acquisition) will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

The 21-year-old center is expected to make his Pistons debut two days after being dealt by the Bucks for Stanley Johnson. In what amounts to a change-of-scenery trade for two young players who've yet to show their full potential, it's still unclear if Maker will be able to carve out a significant role in the rotation with Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories