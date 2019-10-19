Pistons' Tra-Deon Hollins: Signed by Pistons
Hollins agreed to terms with the Pistons on Saturday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Hollins signed with the Pistons on Saturday, although the third-year guard will presumably end up on Grand Rapids for the start of the season. He averaged 7.3 points, 7.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 27.0 minutes across 30 games for Fort Wayne last year.
