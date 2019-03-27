Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Hits four triples in loss Tuesday

Ellington compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), and nothing else in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 loss to Denver.

Ellington made four three-pointers in Tuesday's loss but failed to record another stat in what was certainly one of the more one-dimensional performances of the season. He had been struggling prior to this game and will likely continue to be up and down with his production. He is fine to look at if you need threes but chances are there are other options across your waivers.