Quinn Cook: Waived by Pelicans
Cook was waived by the Pelicans on Tuesday.
Cook, who spent 2016 training camp with the Pelicans, appeared in 14 games last season with both Dallas, on a 10-day deal, and New Orleans. He posted 5.8 points and 1.6 assists across 12.3 minutes per game. Cook also appeared in 39 D-League games with the Canton Charge, averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.1 steals across 38.5 minutes per contest while hitting 47.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.2 percent of his looks from deep.
More News
-
Pelicans' Quinn Cook: Scores team-high 22 Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Quinn Cook: Signs two-year deal with Pels•
-
Pelicans' Quinn Cook: To ink second 10-day deal with Pelicans•
-
Quinn Cook: Inks 10-day contract with New Orleans•
-
Quinn Cook: Headed back to D-League•
-
Mavericks' Quinn Cook: Inks 10-day contract with Mavericks•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...