Cook was waived by the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Cook, who spent 2016 training camp with the Pelicans, appeared in 14 games last season with both Dallas, on a 10-day deal, and New Orleans. He posted 5.8 points and 1.6 assists across 12.3 minutes per game. Cook also appeared in 39 D-League games with the Canton Charge, averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.1 steals across 38.5 minutes per contest while hitting 47.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.2 percent of his looks from deep.